Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) has signed long-term lease contract with AJet and Turkish Airlines for ten new Boeing 737-8 aircraft, scheduled for delivery between 2026 and 2027.

The aircraft will be operated by AJet, the low-cost subsidiary of Turkish Airlines, as part of the ramp-up of its medium-haul fleet.

According to DAE, the agreement is part of the strengthening of a long-term relationship with Turkish Airlines, and meets AJet’s need for additional capacity in a growing Turkish market, with a 5.7% increase in air movements in the first half of 2025, according to the Turkish Ministry of Transport.

The Dubai-based leasing company also owns, manages or has commitments for 236 Boeing aircraft, including 119 of the 737 MAX family.

AJet currently operates a fleet of over 80 aircraft, the majority of which are Boeing single-aisle aircraft, including 18 737-8s.