The maintenance support for the French Air and Space Force’s four Boeing E-3F AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) aircraft will continue to be provided by Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M).

The French Aeronautical Maintenance Directorate of the Ministry of Armed Forces (DMAé) awarded the contract on October 16 to the Air France-KLM group’s MRO division for a period of ten years—extending until the aircraft’s planned withdrawal from service. The announcement of the contract was formalized on November 25th at the DMAé’s facilities in Paris. The contract includes aircraft and combat systems engineering services, logistical support for operations at the operating base, and major maintenance visits carried out at AFI KLM E&M’s facilities.

Air France Industries has officially supported the E-3F fleet for over thirty years through a series of successive agreements renewed over the decades. These have included major upgrade programs such as the Mid-Life Update (MLU) and cockpit modernization.

“This contract marks an important milestone in our long-standing collaboration with AFI KLM E&M,” said Marc Howyan, Director of Aeronautical Maintenance. “The expertise of the AFI KLM E&M and DMAé teams has always ensured, for the benefit of the Air and Space Force, the highest level of performance, allowing for excellent availability despite the fleet having been in service for over thirty years.”

Entering service in 1991, France’s AWACS fleet is based on the Boeing 707-320 airframe and derived from the U.S. Air Force’s E-3B/C models. The aircraft are powered by CFM56-2-A3 engines from CFM International, and all are operated from Air Base 702 in Avord (Cher).

As a reminder, France’s Defence Procurement Agency (DGA) has signed a Letter of Intent with Swedish manufacturer Saab to acquire two GlobalEye aircraft, with an option for two additional units. The GlobalEye is based on Bombardier’s Global 6000/6500 business jet platform and features the Erieye Extended Range AESA radar, offering detection ranges of more than 550 kilometers, along with an advanced sensor suite and an integrated command and control system.