Aviation Capital Group has delivered its first Airbus A220-300 to ITA Airways, marking the start of a new leasing relationship between the U.S.-based lessor and the Italian carrier.

The aircraft, handed over from the A220 final assembly line in Mirabel, Quebec, is the first of five A220-300s to be placed with ITA Airways under existing lease agreements. It is also the first A220 delivered from Aviation Capital Group’s order for 20 aircraft signed in 2022.

“We are thrilled to welcome ITA Airways as a new customer to ACG and to support the airline’s continued transition to sustainable A220 technology for its short and medium haul network,” commented Tom Baker, Chief Executive Officer and President of ACG. “This is also an important milestone for ACG, as we deliver the first new A220 from our order for 20 aircraft placed in 2022.”

The A220-300 will join ITA Airways’ short- and medium‑haul fleet, where the type is intended to support the carrier’s ongoing renewal programme and the progressive phase‑out of older-generation narrowbodies.

ITA Airways operates an all-Airbus fleet of 88 aircraft, with 18 A220s (10 A220-100s and 8 A220-300s).