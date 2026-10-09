British Airways’ Airbus A380s will also undergo cabin refurbishments. On October 5, the British airline unveiled these new cabin layouts, which are similar to those installed on the rest of the fleet but adapted to the size of the aircraft and include updates; they are expected to enter service “in the coming months.” Two Super Jumbos (G-XLEC and G-XLEG) are currently undergoing refurbishment in Manila.

In their new configuration, British Airways’ A380s will prioritize premium seating: their capacity will decrease from 469 to 417 seats, with twelve First Class suites, 106 business class suites, 84 premium economy seats, and 215 economy class seats. This will result in a significant increase in premium economy and business class seating, primarily at the expense of economy class. British Airways also emphasizes that it will thus offer the world’s largest business class on its A380s—as is already the case today.

“This is a major milestone for British Airways and for the future of our A380 fleet, marking one of the most significant transformations we have ever undertaken on an aircraft. We have completely reimagined the customer experience, introducing new and upgraded seats in every cabin, all carefully designed to offer greater comfort and an enhanced customer experience. (…) But this investment goes far beyond just the cabin. From the redesign of the interiors to the modernization of the in-flight dining experience, as well as new amenities and service delivery, every detail has been carefully considered with our customers at the center of our focus (…)”, announced Sean Doyle, Chairman and CEO of British Airways.

Economy class passengers will enjoy wider seats, larger screens, and improved bedding, including new pillows that offer greater comfort and support, as well as softer blankets.

In Premium Economy (World Traveller Plus) as well, passengers will enjoy enhanced comfort with larger screens, new bedding and pillows, and privacy panels. They will also receive a new comfort kit.

An upgrade to the business class seat

The A380 will feature an updated version of the Club Suite, with a redesigned interior, more storage space, improved functionality, and new amenities. Another new feature is that the 106 seats will occupy the entire upper deck—Business Class is currently spread across both decks. It spans four zones, creating a more intimate atmosphere, and features redesigned lounge areas and galleys that encourage passengers to move about freely.

The new First Class has two fewer seats than the current configuration but offers “exceptional comfort and privacy,” designed to evoke the ambiance of a luxury hotel. The middle suites feature a retractable partition that allows for the creation of a shared lounge for passengers traveling together, as well as retractable tables for sharing meals. Each suite will also feature a built-in minibar. The Swaine amenity kit, inspired by the vintage luggage of early air travelers, will feature a selection of Wildsmith products, while the bedding will consist of a luxury mattress, a lightweight cotton comforter, and a new pillow.