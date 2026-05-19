International Airlines Group (IAG) has exercised options for 10 additional Airbus A320neo Family aircraft and 10 Boeing 737 MAX, further strengthening its order book with both manufacturers.

These new single-aisle aircraft are scheduled for delivery in 2028 and 2029 for the Boeing aircraft and in 2030 for the Airbus aircraft. The group did not specify which variants are covered by these options, nor how the aircraft will be allocated among its operating airlines, stating only that they will provide flexibility for replacement or growth in the short-haul segment and will be assigned “closer to delivery.”

IAG originally ordered twenty-five 737-8200s and twenty-five 737-10s in 2022, along with options for around one hundred additional aircraft, with flexibility on model selection. These initial 50 aircraft are intended for Spanish low-cost carrier Vueling, with deliveries expected to begin later this year. In addition, IAG is awaiting 69 more A320neo Family aircraft, as well as nearly one hundred widebody aircraft on order from Airbus and Boeing.

The parent company of British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and Level published its first-quarter financial results last week, reporting revenue of €7.181 billion, up 1.9% year-on-year. Operating profit rose to €351 million, compared with €198 million in Q1 2025.