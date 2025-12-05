In its latest orders and deliveries report, Airbus announced that it had delivered 72 aircraft to 42 customers in November. At the same time, it booked orders for 75 aircraft, reaching 700 net orders since the beginning of the year.

Monthly deliveries included ten A220-300s, 54 A320neo Family aircraft (including 35 A321neo), four A330neo (including one A330-800) and four A350s (two -900s and two -1000s).

With these, the aircraft manufacturer has reached 675 deliveries since the start of the year. It therefore expects to deliver around 115 aircraft in December, having revised its targets downwards earlier in the week due to a quality problem detected on fuselage panels of the A320neo family. Airbus is now targeting around 790 deliveries by 2025, instead of 820.

Orders have been received for 23 A320neo Family aircraft, six A330s and 46 A350s, including thirty A350-900s for IndiGo and eight A350-1000s for an undiclosed customer. So far this year, Airbus has accumulated 700 net orders, after cancellations and conversions (797 gross orders).