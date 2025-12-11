KLM has launched a new cabin modification program, this time covering the fleet of 25 Embraer E195-E2s operated by its regional subsidiary KLM Cityhopper. The aircraft will each be fitted with four additional seats in Economy Class; the first seven rows have extra pitch and are marketed as Business Class and Economy Comfort.

The first aircraft with the new layout was returned to service on 6 December. In total, 22 aircraft will be converted by June 2026, increasing capacity from 132 to 136 seats. The three aircraft currently parked in Twente will also receive the new cabin configuration when they are reactivated, meaning one aircraft will be converted every five working days.

This densification has been made possible by reducing the size of the galley and optimizing catering provisioning, which also reduces the weight of onboard meals. KLM notes that KLM Cityhopper employees were involved in the project to ensure that the new layout remains practical for the crew. Passenger comfort and the onboard catering offer will remain unchanged.

KLM Cityhopper took delivery of the last of its ordered E195-E2s at the end of September.