Gulfstream Aerospace’s new G300 made its maiden flight on December 5 from Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel. The Savannah-based aircraft manufacturer reports that the inaugural flight lasted 2 hours and 25 minutes, with the aircraft reaching a speed of Mach 0.75 and an altitude of 30,000 feet (~ 9,144 meters).

“With its combination of safety, technology, performance and cabin comfort, the G300 is a game changer for the super-midsize category,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. “This latest investment, designed to exceed our customers’ expectations for large-cabin features in a mid-cabin aircraft, brings another new category leader to our next-generation fleet. With the addition of the G300, Gulfstream truly offers an aircraft for every mission. Achieving first flight at this stage in the program is a remarkable achievement” he added.

The G300 was unveiled on September 30. The designated successor to the G280, Gulfstream’s new super-midsize business jet will, like its predecessor, be capable of flying 3600 nautical miles (6,667 kilometers) at Mach 0.80, and will be able to reach a maximum cruising speed of Mach 0.84. Featuring ten of Gulfstream’s characteristic oval windows, the G300 will be able to accommodate up to ten passengers in its cabin, which can accommodate two living areas and which the aircraft manufacturer claims to be the longest in its class. It is powered by HTF7250G engines supplied by Honeywell, and features a completely new cockpit.

As with the G280, the G300 will be assembled by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) in Tel Aviv, then outfitted by Gulfstream at Dallas Love Field (Texas).

Before its maiden flight, the G300 program had already accumulated almost 22,000 hours of testing in the aircraft manufacturer’s workshops, notably on integration benches. The first aircraft produced had also completed almost 2,000 hours of ground tests. Two other test aircraft are currently in production.

The first deliveries could take place in 2027.