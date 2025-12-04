The target was already ambitious, but quality problems detected on A320neo fuselage panels have buried it. Airbus revised its annual commercial aircraft delivery forecast downwards on December 3, to around 790 aircraft instead of the 820 initially targeted. However, Airbus is keeping its financial targets unchanged.

As of October 31, the aircraft manufacturer had delivered 585 commercial aircraft, giving it two months to deliver another 235 or so, and already pointing to a tense end to the year.

The quality problem with metal panels on the A320neo family is fairly limited: the components come from an identified subcontractor, and only part of the fleet is affected – but still several dozen or even hundreds of aircraft. The problem has been contained, and the newly-produced panels are up to standard.

However, this is enough to disrupt the supply chain and the flow of deliveries, since the potentially affected aircraft will now have to be inspected and, if necessary, modified.