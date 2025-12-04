Flybondi unveiled an investment plan estimated at around $1.7 billion on December 2, aimed at renewing and expanding its fleet with Airbus A220-300s and Boeing 737 MAX 10s.

The Argentine low-cost carrier plans to acquire 15 A220-300s and 10 737 MAX 10s, with five additional options for each type, for a potential total of 35 single-aisle aircraft.

Flybondi will thus become the first operator of the A220 in Latin America.

Deliveries of the A220-300s are scheduled to start in 2027 and run through to 2029. The 737 MAX 10s are expected between 2027 and 2030.

The deal is being financed by the Miami-based private equity fund COC Global Enterprise, a major shareholder in the Argentine airline.

Flybondi, which currently operates 14 Boeing 737-800s and one Airbus A320 under an ACMI contract, plans to significantly increase its capacity from 2027 onwards to support its growth in the Argentine domestic market and in new markets in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The airline has already signed multiple ACMI contracts for the next high season, with around ten aircraft expected in the coming weeks.