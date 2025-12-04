Base Maintenance Malaysia (BMM), the new MRO center of SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC) based at Subang Airport (SZB), near Kuala Lumpur, has successfully completed its very first C-Check on a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350.

This heavy maintenance operation is part of BMM’s drive to develop its capacity to service wide-body aircraft, including A350s and Boeing 777s and 787s, at a lower cost than in its Changi facility.

Created by Singapore Airlines’ MRO subsidiary to strengthen its heavy maintenance offering in Southeast Asia, BMM boasts two hangars capable of handling up to six wide-body aircraft simultaneously. The new facility complements the existing one at Clark: SIA Engineering (Philippines) Corporation (SIAEP).

From the outset, BMM has been committed to becoming a paperless MRO center, using the eMRO and eMobility platforms of Trax, a subsidiary of the US independent MRO company AAR, to guarantee traceability and optimize aircraft downtime.

The new Malaysian MRO center is approved by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS).