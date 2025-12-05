easyJet has reached an agreement to acquire Adria Tehnika, based at Ljubljana Jože Pučnik airport (Slovenia). The transaction could be finalized as early as early next year, subject to the usual regulatory approvals.

The amount of the transaction has not been specified. Adria Tehnika will continue to be managed by its CEO, Barbara Perko Brvar, and will remain headquartered in Slovenia.

Adria Tehnika operates a five-bay hangar which has been providing base maintenance for easyJet’s Airbus single-aisle fleet for several years. The company, which grew out of the former maintenance division of Adria Airways, became an independent entity in 2010. Its capabilities cover the Airbus A320/A320neo family, MHI RJ CRJ 700/900/1000 regional aircraft and Bombardier Challenger 604/605 business jets.

The acquisition will enable easyJet to maintain its Slovenian operations and some 250 employees at the site. easyJet says it intends to make a long-term investment in the Ljubljana facility, where more than 200 heavy maintenance operations have already been carried out on its aircraft.

This operation will enable the British low-cost airline to further internalize its heavy maintenance operations, in the same way as the acquisition of SR Technics Malta last year.