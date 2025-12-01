Luxair officially welcomed its first Embraer E195-E2 at Luxembourg’s Findel airport on November 29, in somewhat gloomy weather conditions. The aircraft had been ferried from the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer’s factory in São José dos Campos the day before.

The aircraft, registered LX-LEA, is the first of six E195-E2s on firm order, complemented by three purchase rights exercisable on E195-E2s or converted to E190-E2s, as part of Luxair’s strategic fleet expansion and modernization program.​

The E195-E2 is configured with a 136-seat single-class cabin, and will be deployed on European routes from Luxembourg, complementing the existing fleet of Boeing 737NGs, 737 MAXs and Dash 8-Q400s.

The new aircraft is expected to enter service on January 15, 2026, with the inaugural commercial flight to Vienna.