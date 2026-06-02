Airbus Defence and Space has rolled out the first Eurofighter Typhoon for Spain’s Halcón I programme at its Getafe facility on 1 June 2026. The aircraft, a twin-seat variant bearing construction number ST015, is part of the new Tranche 4 “Quadriga” production batch for the Spanish Air Force.

These aircraft will feature advanced avionics, electronically scanned radar (E-Scan), improved weapons systems capable of operating Brimstone 3 and Meteor missiles, new sensors and enhanced connectivity.

Spain ordered 20 Eurofighter fighters (16 single-seaters and 4 two-seaters) in June 2022 at the ILA show in Berlin.

As a reminder, the Ejército del Aire y del Espacio will also receive a further 25 Eurofighters under the “Halcón II” program signed in December 2024 (21 single-seaters and 4 two-seaters), to be delivered between 2030 and 2035 to gradually replace its F/A-18 Hornets. Spain then plans to operate a total of 115 Eurofighters.