While Air Caraïbes has just celebrated its 25th anniversary, the company has something else to celebrate. It has passed the symbolic milestone of 30 million passengers carried.

Created in 2000 from the merger of four regional airlines in the French West Indies, under the impetus of Jean-Paul Dubreuil, Air Caraïbes has gradually expanded beyond the French West Indies, while always retaining its roots. Today, it serves nine destinations from Paris (Orly) with up to 120 weekly flights, while its regional network boasts almost 190 weekly flights. This is supported by a fleet of thirteen aircraft – seven Airbus A350s, two A330-300s and four ATR 72-600s.

“My father certainly never imagined when he developed this small regional airline in the West Indies that it would grow so fast and cross the Atlantic just a few years later,” says Paul-Henri Dubreuil, President of the Dubreuil Group and Air Caraïbes. “Few people believed in this crazy project at the time, but 25 years on, the Air Caraïbes brand has become an essential part of the French air transport landscape.