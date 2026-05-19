Thai Airways recorded sales of 51.0 billion baht (nearly $1.58 billion) in the first quarter of 2026, down 1.2% year-on-year, due to a 3.5% reduction in capacity and lower passenger traffic.

However, Thailand’s flag carrier posted a net profit of around 10.1 billion baht (~$31 million), up some 2.7% year-on-year, underpinned by lower operating and financial costs.

Passenger and excess baggage revenues reached 42.3 billion baht ($1.3 billion), down 2%, while other activities, notably catering and ground handling, grew by around 12% to 3.2 billion baht.

The operational fleet stood at 80 aircraft at March 31, with a load factor of around 83% for 4.18 million passengers carried over the quarter, according to first-quarter financial documents published by Thai Airways.