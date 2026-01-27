Airbus Helicopters continued to strengthen its market position in 2025. The European helicopter manufacturer recorded 544 gross orders (or 536 net after cancellations), compared with 455 gross orders the previous year. Contracts came from 205 customers across 50 countries, covering the company’s entire civil and military product range.

In terms of orders, Airbus Helicopters comfortably retained its position as the world’s leading manufacturer in the civil and parapublic market segments, with a 51% market share.

However, its military market share saw the most notable progress, rising to 28%, largely supported by Spain’s year-end order for 100 helicopters (including 50 H145M, 31 NH90, and the first 6 H175M) and Germany’s exercise of an option for 20 additional H145Ms, bringing the Bundeswehr’s total to 82 aircraft under contract.

The year also saw the unveiling of the H140, a new light twin-engine helicopter in the 3-ton class, introduced at the Verticon show in Dallas, Texas, in March. The model has already accumulated 61 orders.

“Airbus Helicopters’ outstanding performance in 2025, marked by nearly a 20% increase in orders by units, demonstrates that our modern civil and military portfolios deliver the precise mission capabilities required in today’s complex environment,” said Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters.

The company’s 2025 sales included 129 H125s, 47 H130s, 45 H135s, 61 H140s, 149 H145s, 30 H160s, 15 H175s, 34 Super Pumas (including 10 H225Ms purchased by Morocco), and 34 NH90s.

Deliveries also increased last year, reaching 392 helicopters, up from 361 in 2024. The breakdown by model has not yet been detailed.

Airbus Group is scheduled to release its annual financial results on February 19.