At the Wings India air show in Hyderabad, Air India has adjusted its single-aisle aircraft orders. The airline first exercised options for thirty Boeing 737 MAX jets, and then converted fifteen A321neo orders into A321XLRs. In doing so, it has placed its first orders for both the 737-10 and the A321XLR.

The new agreement with Boeing covers the purchase of twenty 737-8s and ten 737-10s. These aircraft were already listed in the U.S. manufacturer’s order book, but the customer’s identity had not been disclosed. The 737-8s will serve high-frequency regional routes, while the larger 737-10s will boost capacity on high-demand sectors, lowering unit costs and maintaining commonality across the airline’s 737 fleet.

Air India had placed an order for 220 Boeing aircraft in 2023, of which it has taken delivery of 52 (51 737-8s and its first custom 787-9, entering service at the end of this week). Its backlog with Boeing now amounts to 198 aircraft, ensuring a steady delivery flow over the coming years.

In parallel, the airline has revised its Airbus order, converting fifteen A321neo aircraft into the long-range A321XLR variant. Deliveries are scheduled for 2029 and 2030, enabling the carrier to launch nonstop international routes and enhance the efficiency of its medium-haul international network.