Delta Air Lines continues to plan the expansion and renewal of its long-haul fleet. The U.S. carrier has signed a new agreement with Airbus to add 16 A330-900s and 15 A350-900s, with deliveries starting in 2029.

The airline said the deal for 31 Airbus widebodies combines a new order with the conversion of ten existing options. In addition, Delta has secured further options for 20 more aircraft.

With this latest agreement, Delta is preparing to operate a fleet of 55 A330neos and 79 A350s, including 20 of the -1000 variant, due for delivery beginning in 2027.

Delta has also finalized related contracts with Rolls-Royce, the exclusive engine supplier for both aircraft programs. The carrier noted that the Trent 7000, which powers the A330neo, has now accumulated more than four million flight hours, one million of them with Delta. The A350’s engine will be delivered in its enhanced version, the Trent XWB-84 EP, designed to further reduce fuel consumption compared to the standard Trent XWB-84. Entry into service of this upgraded engine is already scheduled for 2029. Long-term maintenance agreements with Rolls-Royce cover both engine types.

Earlier this month, Delta had already announced long-haul fleet renewal and expansion plans with a commitment for 30 Boeing 787s, paving the way for the introduction of the Dreamliner into its service.