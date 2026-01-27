At the FITUR international tourism fair, which has just closed its doors in Madrid, Air Europa announced that it has confirmed its order for Airbus A350 aircraft. First revealed at the Dubai Airshow in November and finalized in December, the agreement covers the acquisition of up to forty A350-900s.

No further details were provided regarding the terms of the deal.

The A350s will mark the start of the carrier’s long-haul fleet renewal and represent a major shift in Air Europa’s fleet strategy, as this segment is currently operated by Boeing 787s. The airline entered the Dreamliner era in 2016—after leasing one aircraft from LOT the previous year—and currently operates twenty-eight (ten 787-8s and eighteen 787-9s).

Air Europa believes, however, that the A350 “offers the best guarantee for continuing its expansion,” making it “the central pillar of its long-haul fleet renewal plan.”

The airline remains loyal to Boeing for its short- and medium-haul operations, which are being renewed with 737 MAX aircraft.