Donald Trump has raised the stakes to defend Gulfstream’s interests. The U.S. president posted a message on his Truth Social network on 29 January, threatening to withdraw FAA certification for Bombardier’s Global Express business jet family, or even for all aircraft produced in Canada, or to impose 50% tariffs on aircraft sold in the United States if Transport Canada does not certify Gulfstream’s jets.

“Given the fact that Canada has unfairly, illegally and systematically refused to certify the Gulfstream 500, 600, 700 and 800, some of the highest-performing and most technologically advanced aircraft ever built, we hereby withdraw certification for Bombardier’s Global Express and for all aircraft manufactured in Canada, until Gulfstream, a great American company, is fully certified, as should have been the case many years ago,” he wrote on his Truth Social account. He argues that, by doing so, Canada is blocking the sale of Gulfstream business jets to Canadian operators.

“If for any reason this situation is not immediately resolved, I will impose 50% tariffs on all aircraft sold to the United States from Canada,” he added.

Questions remain over whether such a threat to revoke certification could actually be enforced, since the FAA holds this power for safety reasons, not for commercial or political motives. Were it to happen, more than 5,000 Canadian-built aircraft operating in the United States could be affected, causing major flight disruptions. Questioned by Reuters, White House officials reportedly stressed, however, that the president’s threat would not apply to aircraft already in service.

Bombardier responded to Donald Trump’s threat by stating that it is “in communication with the Canadian government.” The manufacturer pointed out that it employs more than 3,000 people in the United States at nine sites and supports thousands of American jobs through its contracts with 2,800 suppliers. It also highlighted its expansion projects in the country, including the construction of a major service center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.