Indian regional carrier Fly91 (Just Udo Aviation Private Limited) has signed a new eight-year Global Maintenance Agreement (GMA) with aircraft manufacturer ATR.

Founded in 2023 and operational since March 2024, Fly91 currently connects eight secondary and tertiary destinations across India with a fleet of four ATR 72-600 aircraft. The Goa Manohar Airport-based airline will soon add two brand-new ATR 72-600s leased from Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE). The new GMA agreement with ATR will support this next phase of growth as the airline continues to expand its fleet.

“The last 22 months of operations has demonstrated the importance of having a dependable maintenance partner. ATR’s GMA has been instrumental in keeping our aircraft flying reliably, even amid global supply chain constraints. As a lean and cost‑focused start‑up, the visibility the GMA provides on future maintenance costs is critical for us. In our environment, it’s not just about operating the right aircraft, but about ensuring they are maintained to the highest standards so we can deliver the reliable service our passengers expect” said Manoj Chacko, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fly91.

Fly91 has been a customer of ATR’s GMA program since May 2024, benefiting from a comprehensive support package that includes access to an on-site lease stock of spare parts, exchange and repair services for line-replaceable units (LRUs), and propeller availability and maintenance services. After nearly two years of operations and with aircraft utilisation exceeding 2,500 flight hours per year, the airline has decided to update the scope of its agreement to secure long‑term cost visibility and operational performance as its fleet expands.

The regional airline aims to serve more than 50 cities by 2029–2030 with a fleet of up to 30 aircraft.