Republic Airways and Mesa Air wasted no time in completing their merger. The two airlines have completed their all‑stock merger, forming a new Republic Airways Holdings that becomes the second‑largest regional airline in the United States by fleet size and departures,behind SkyWest.

The transaction, announced in April 2025 and approved by Mesa shareholders on 17 November, closed on 25 November. Under the agreed terms, Republic shareholders now hold around 88% of the combined company, while Mesa shareholders will own at least 6% and up to 12%, depending on the final settlement of Mesa’s pre‑closing obligations.

The new group operates the world’s largest Embraer regional jet fleet, with 310 E‑Jets (Embraer 170/175) and more than 1,300 daily departures to over 100 destinations across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Mexico. The combined workforce numbers more than 8,000 employees.​

“This merger establishes a combined company with a common mission to provide safe, clean, and reliable service to connect people and communities across America. The transaction will create value for all of our stakeholders and strengthen the regional aviation industry,” said David Grizzle, CEO of Republic Airways. “Today, Republic returns to the public markets as a well-capitalized airline with a strong strategic plan, a capable and proven workforce of aviation professionals, and a horizon bright with opportunity” he added.

Republic Airways will continue flying under capacity purchase agreements with American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, while Mesa Airlines will operate exclusively for United under a new 10‑year capacity purchase agreement linked to the merger.

For the time being, the two airlines will maintain parallel operations as the group works toward integrating systems, fleets and certificates into a single carrier platform.