TAAG Angola Airlines has received its first Boeing 787-10, becoming the first African airline to operate the highest-capacity version of the Dreamliner family.

The aircraft (LN 1034, registration D2-TES, GEnx) arrived in Luanda on November 10 from Everett, coinciding with Angola’s National Day celebrations and the 50th anniversary of the nation’s independence. It features a dual-class configuration accommodating 367 passengers (24 in business class and 343 in economy class).

The 787-10 joins the two 787-9s introduced earlier this year as part of the Angolan flag carrier’s fleet modernization program.

TAAG is still awaiting a second 787-10 as part of its 2023 order. The company had secured approximately $297 million in financing from the Export Bank of the United States (EXIM) in July for the acquisition of the two 787-10s (and their engines).

The Angolan national carrier has replaced its three 777-200ERs, and will be in a position to open new routes to Europe, Asia and North America.