SIA Engineering Company Limited (SIAEC) and Safran Aircraft Engines have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to expand cooperation on CFM LEAP engine maintenance in Singapore, aiming to broaden capabilities and increase shop capacity for the LEAP family.

Under this LOI, the parties will jointly explore options to expand the existing scope of services in their commercial agreement, including the potential formation of a Joint Venture in LEAP engine MRO in Singapore.

SIAEC currently performs LEAP quick‑turn maintenance for Safran Aircraft Engines at its Aircraft Engine Services (AES) facility in Changi North, covering LEAP-1A engines for the Airbus A320neo family and LEAP-1B engines for the Boeing 737 MAX. The partners will evaluate options to add workscopes beyond quick‑turn visits, strengthen technical capabilities and increase throughput to support the rising volume of LEAP shop visits as the in‑service fleet matures.​

The initiative builds on a 10‑year engine test services agreement under which SIAEC conducts LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engine testing for Safran at its Singapore facility, using Safran‑owned test equipment. According to the companies, the proposed expansion and prospective joint venture remain subject to detailed negotiations, internal approvals and regulatory clearances, and no binding joint venture agreement has been finalised as of 25 November 2025.