Etihad Airways carried 2.0 million passengers in October 2025, representing a 28% increase compared with the same month in 2024, as the Abu Dhabi-based carrier continues to scale capacity across its network. The national airline of the United Arab Emirates maintained a passenger load factor of 88% for the month, in line with its year-to-date performance, indicating that additional seats are being absorbed efficiently by market demand.​

Over the first ten months of 2025, Etihad transported 18.1 million passengers, up 19% versus the same period a year earlier. The carrier attributes the growth to a combination of network expansion, frequency increases on established routes and sustained demand on key long-haul markets.​

By the end of October, Etihad’s operating fleet had reached 120 aircraft, supporting a network of more than 100 destinations, 96 of which were served during the month. The airline continues to focus capacity growth on its Abu Dhabi hub, where increased connectivity is underpinning higher transit flows.​

The latest figures confirm that 2025 is tracking as one of the airline’s busiest years to date in terms of traffic, driven by both regional and intercontinental demand.

Etihad Airways has firmed a significant widebody commitment at the Dubai Airshow 2025, with a firm order from Airbus for six A330‑900s, seven more A350‑1000s and three extra A350F freighters, while also securing nine additional A330‑900s via leases from Avolon, bringing planned A330neo intakes to 15.

The airline has revised its fleet plan and now aims to operate around 200 aircraft by 2030, compared with a previous target of about 170 aircraft by the end of the decade.