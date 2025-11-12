The Abra Group is to expand to include SKY Airline. The two parties have signed a Preliminary Agreement to this effect, which must still be approved by the competition authorities. If the deal goes through, SKY Airline will join the group alongside Avianca, GOL and Wamos Air (linked by a strategic investment).

During the regulatory approval process, SKY Airline will continue to operate independently, retaining its internal and external processes, sales channels and service. Once integrated into the group, it will not disappear either, but rather retain its brand, culture and talent.

“SKY will become part of a group that currently operates a combined fleet of more than 300 aircraft and connects over 140 destinations across more than 25 countries. This will mean more routes, more opportunities, and more travel options for our passengers — all while staying true to our essence” assures Holger Paulmann, President of SKY Airline.

The Chilean airline will bring a fleet of 36 Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft to the group, as well as its network of over forty destinations.