ACIA Aero Leasing has delivered two ATR 72-600 aircraft to PNG Air as part of the Papua New Guinea carrier’s fleet modernisation and standardisation programme. The twin turboprops, equipped with 70-seat cabins, will be deployed on domestic routes across the country, reinforcing services to remote and regional airports that depend heavily on air connectivity.

The latest deliveries are tied to a broader plan to transition from a mixed Dash 8 and ATR fleet to a single-type ATR 72-600 operation over the next three years. According to company and regulatory documents, the airline intends to retire its remaining Dash 8-100s as additional ATR 72-600s arrive, reducing fleet complexity and maintenance requirements.

Based in Port Moresby, PNG Air currently operates a network of more than 20 destinations, serving both trunk and social obligation routes. The expansion of the ATR 72-600 fleet is expected to increase available capacity and operational reliability on high-frequency sectors such as Port Moresby–Lae and Port Moresby–Mt Hagen, while improving fuel efficiency compared with legacy turboprops.