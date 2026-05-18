Textron Aviation has delivered the first Cessna SkyCourier to AIR Marshall Islands (AMI), marking the entry into service of the twin turboprop utility aircraft in the Republic of the Marshall Islands. The 19-seat aircraft is delivered in passenger configuration, and features a conversion kit enabling it to be converted to an all-cargo version according to the carrier’s requirements.

AIR Marshall Islands, a state-owned airline based in Majuro, ordered two Cessna SkyCouriers in November 2024 to support the expansion of its inter-island services across a territory made up of dozens of atolls scattered across the Pacific. The first aircraft is to be used for passenger flights and cargo missions, including the transport of food, mail and medical supplies to isolated communities.

Powered by two Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-65SC engines with 1,100 shaft horsepower each, the Cessna SkyCourier can also carry three LD3 containers in its dedicated cargo version, with a maximum load of 2,700 kg. This carrying capacity is unrivalled for aircraft of this size.

Owned by the government of the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI), Micronesia, AIR Marshall Islands previously operated two DHC-8-100s and a Do 228.