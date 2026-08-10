The Government of Canada has sold, subject to certain conditions, 10 Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CC-130H Hercules aircraft recently retired from service to Coulson Aviation (Canada) Ltd., thereby enabling this British Columbia-based operator to significantly expand its fleet of aircraft specialized in firefighting.

These aircraft will bring Coulson’s C-130H fleet to 20 aircraft. The transaction remains subject to the fulfillment of contractual terms and regulatory approvals from Transport Canada required for civil certification. The price and details of the offer have not been disclosed.

The sale involves surplus aircraft from the Canadian fleet of 12 CC-130H Hercules that were retired from service in January; two of the aircraft are to be retained for display in museums or public exhibitions.

The conversion work is expected to be carried out primarily in Port Alberni, with possible activities also taking place in Abbotsford and Kelowna.

Coulson plans to equip the aircraft with its RADS-XXL fire retardant tank system, capable of holding up to 4,000 gallons (15,000 liters).

The Canadian operator indicated that the first aircraft could be ready in about 12 months, with potentially up to two aircraft available for the 2027 fire season.