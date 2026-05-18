De Havilland Canada has broken ground on its future aircraft campus, De Havilland Field, in Wheatland County, Alberta. The groundbreaking ceremony took place on Friday, May 15, in the presence of executives from De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited, representatives of the federal government, the province of Alberta and the local authorities of Wheatland County.

The project, originally announced for 2022, will provide the Canadian aircraft manufacturer with a major industrial facility on a 600-hectare site some 30 minutes by road from Calgary.

De Havilland Field will house, in several phases, a new state-of-the-art aircraft assembly facility, an airfield, manufacturing and parts distribution centers, and a maintenance, repair and overhaul center. The Canadian aircraft manufacturer also intends to position an educational space for training, office buildings and a De Havilland Canada aviation museum. A facility dedicated to defense activities is also planned.

In particular, the site is to house the final assembly line for the DHC-515, the successor to the CL-415 Canadair water bomber program, as well as the DHC-6 Twin Otter (currently located on the Calgary International Airport right-of-way).

“The potential of De Havilland Field is immense. We are a 100% Canadian company, with 80% of our supply chain based in Canada. If the government delivers on its commitments to buy Canadian and support the development of this sovereignty, the opportunities offered by De Havilland Field are unprecedented. De Havilland is truly Canada’s aerospace company, and we are proud to build in Alberta, with a pan-Canadian company and supply chain that will support a world-class aerospace hub for generations to come,” said Brian Chafe, CEO of De Havilland Canada.

In total, the new facilities will employ over 1,500 people once fully operational, with the potential for more as the aircraft manufacturer’s programs evolve. Alberta’s Minister of Employment, Economy, Trade and Immigration has indicated that the project could eventually generate up to 3,000 jobs.