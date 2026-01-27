Embraer and Adani Defence & Aerospace, a subsidiary of the Indian conglomerate Adani Group, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on January 27 to develop an integrated regional air transport ecosystem in India. The partnership aims to cover aircraft manufacturing, supply chain development, after‑sales services (MRO), and pilot training.

The two partners also plan to establish a final assembly line in India, with a progressive increase in local content, in support of the government’s Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA) program. This initiative aligns with India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) policy and the UDAN regional connectivity scheme, which seeks to link tier‑2 and tier‑3 cities based on population size and urbanization level. Launched in 2016, the UDAN program aims to make air travel more affordable and expand domestic air service to underserved or unserved airports.

The project will combine the Brazilian manufacturer’s expertise in engineering and production with Adani’s broad footprint across India’s aviation value chain, including airport infrastructure, MRO, and training.

“India is a strategic market for Embraer, and this partnership combines our aerospace expertise with Adani’s strong industrial capabilities and commitment to indigenization,” said Arjan Meijer, President and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation. “Together, we will evaluate the most viable, advanced, and efficient solutions to support India’s regional air transport ambitions and their practical implementation.”

Embraer currently has nearly 50 aircraft operating in India across commercial, defense, and business aviation segments, including 13 E175 and ERJ145 regional jets operated by Star Air, part of the Sanjay Ghodawat Group.

The location of the potential assembly site, its timeline, and production volumes have not yet been disclosed.