The Board of Directors of China Airlines has approved the purchase of 18 new Airbus and Boeing wide-body aircraft, a decision announced in several releases filed with the Taiwan Stock Exchange on November 26.

The Taiwanese flag carrier will thus purchase 5 Airbus A350-1000s, 5 Boeing 777-9s, 4 777-8Fs and 2 777Fs for a maximum amount of over 7.852 billion dollars.

China Airlines has also confirmed orders for a Trent XWB-97 spare engine from Rolls-Royce and three GE9X spare engines from GE Aerospace.

Finally, the Taiwanese airline announced the sale of 4 Boeing 747-400Fs, once again confirming its withdrawal from this type of aircraft, which has long formed the core of its all-cargo operations. Five other aircraft were sold last year.