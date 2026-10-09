Thai Airways and the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO) signed a 50-year lease in late September to establish an aircraft maintenance center at U-Tapao International Airport, near the beach resort town of Pattaya.

The contract, which took effect on October 1, covers 33.6 hectares and involves an investment of approximately 10 billion baht (265 million euros).

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2027, with the facility set to open in 2030. The future MRO center will offer heavy maintenance and repainting services, with a facility that will incorporate digital tools, advanced inspection techniques, and a training center for technical staff. It will be capable of servicing both Airbus and Boeing aircraft.

The center will primarily provide heavy maintenance for Thai Airways’ fleet, with any available capacity to be offered to other airlines.

As a reminder, Vietjet has also signed a cooperation agreement with the EECO to establish an MRO center at U-Tapao International Airport. Construction is expected to begin in early 2027, with an estimated completion time of three years, coinciding with the completion of the second runway at the EEC airport.