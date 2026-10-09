Germany is considering placing a new order with Airbus Defence and Space for 16 A400Ms to replace aircraft of the same type that lack certain tactical capabilities.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius confirmed this plan on September 29 during a visit to the Airbus industrial site in Bremen. The deal remains subject to approval by the Bundestag.

The Bundeswehr already operates 53 A400Ms, which were delivered between December 2014 and April 2026. They are primarily based in Wunstorf, near Hanover.

According to Boris Pistorius, 16 of these aircraft are configured for logistics missions and lack tactical capabilities such as protection against missile fire. They will therefore be gradually replaced by new aircraft.

The retired aircraft will then be offered for sale to partner countries.