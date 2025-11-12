StandardAero has officially launched work on the expansion of its engine maintenance site in Winnipeg, Manitoba, adding some 70,000 sq. ft. to the facility to increase capacity and accelerate turnaround times (TAT) for its commercial and military engine services.

The investment, made in partnership with the Manitoba government, whose contribution amounts to 3 million Canadian dollars, will expand maintenance capacity dedicated to CF34 engines powering the Embraer E175 and MHIRJ CRJ700, as well as CFM56-7B engines powering the Boeing 737 NG and their military variants, such as the P-8A Poseidon.

“StandardAero is delighted to reaffirm its commitment to CF34 and CFM56 engine customers around the world with this new investment in its Winnipeg facility, which will increase the building’s floor space by 40%” said Russ Ford, Chairman & CEO of StandardAero. “Over the past 25 years, we have developed a reputation for reliable service excellence on the CF34 engine family, and we look forward to exceeding our customers’ expectations on this and all platforms for decades to come” he added.

The North American MRO company currently employs 1,500 people in Winnipeg. It adds that the majority of additional maintenance volumes represented by this additional capacity are already covered by long-term contracts with civil and military operators.