Corsair’s maintenance division has taken a significant step forward in its internal capabilities. The French carrier announced on December 18 that its technical teams have successfully completed their first C check on one of its Airbus A330-900s. The heavy maintenance visit, carried out in the HN7 hangar at Paris-Orly, spanned two and a half weeks.

During Le Journal de l’Aviation’s visit to Corsair’s MRO facilities in November 2024, the airline’s maintenance organization was entering a new phase. With the fleet renewal now complete, the Technical Department’s workload in recent years had focused on aircraft acceptance and transition tasks, including returning A330ceo aircraft to their lessors. Technical Director Bertrand Vitet was already preparing the shift toward internalizing major maintenance capabilities, starting with Trent 7000 (Rolls-Royce) engine removals — previously performed for Trent 700s — and now extending to in-house C1 and C2 checks.

Previously outsourced to third-party MRO providers, these C checks now form part of Corsair’s internal maintenance scope, allowing the airline to strengthen its technical competencies, improve operational control, and optimize costs. The move also provides greater flexibility amid ongoing supply chain disruptions, such as parts delays and rising component prices.

For this initial heavy check, Corsair also introduced a new suite of in-house digital maintenance tools designed to enhance work traceability, improve team productivity, and eliminate paper-based workflows, marking another significant step in modernizing the airline’s technical operations.