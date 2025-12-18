China Airlines has finalized its firm order for five A350-1000s from Airbus. The Taiwanese airline’s Board of Directors had officially approved the acquisition at the end of November.

This agreement brings China Airlines’ commitment to this type of aircraft to fifteen, with an initial order for ten having been finalized in the spring. They will support the company’s long-term growth and join the fifteen A350-900s already in service.

The November communication also announced the acquisition of five Boeing 777-9s.