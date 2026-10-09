Sanad Group has signed an agreement with Asia Pacific Aviation Leasing Group (APALG), a Hong Kong-based leasing company, for the sale of a Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engine it owns. This marks Sanad’s first transaction with a client in China, as well as the first sale completed as part of its Trent 700 (A330) refurbishment program. The engine was acquired and overhauled by Sanad’s maintenance facilities in Abu Dhabi before being sold to APALG. The two companies also plan to collaborate on engine asset management, maintenance services, and after-sales support.
Airbus inaugurates its unified industrial center in Cádiz following the consolidation of two of its sites
On October 8, Airbus inaugurated its renovated plant in El Puerto de Santa María, Spain,...