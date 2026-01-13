France’s Directorate of Aeronautical Maintenance (DMAé) awarded Sabena technics on December 24 the long-term maintenance and operational support (MCO) contract for the C-130J and KC-130J aircraft operated by the Binational Air Transport Squadron (BATS) “Rhin” based at Évreux Air Base 105. The ten-year agreement is one of the largest military contracts ever secured by the independent French MRO company and marks a major milestone in the expansion of its military fleet support activities.

The contract is designated CAROLUS (Combined Aircraft Repair and Operational Long-term Unified Support for C-130J).

The Franco-German Super Hercules fleet comprises five C-130J and five KC-130J aircraft. According to DMAé, the new contract tightens performance requirements in several areas of support, including aircraft operational availability, mission capabilities, turnaround times for scheduled maintenance, and expanded logistics services.

Sabena technics stated that the contract scope is particularly broad. It includes maintenance checks performed at its Bordeaux facility (covering supply chain management and repairs), the establishment of a technical office and associated logistics infrastructure at Évreux, 24/7 technical assistance and support, as well as CAMO (Continuing Airworthiness Management Organization) support.

The company already holds proven expertise with the C-130 platform, maintaining the French Air and Space Force’s C-130H fleet and performing periodic C-Checks on Franco-German C-130Js in recent years.