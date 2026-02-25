American Airlines has confirmed that all future Airbus A321neo deliveries will continue to be powered by LEAP-1A engines from CFM International, the 50/50 joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines.

The agreement, announced on February 19, covers 120 new Airbus A321neo and 35 A321XLR long-range variants, based on an order placed in March 2024 and expected by 2032.

In addition to supplying the LEAP engines, the Franco-American engine-maker will provide long-term engine maintenance via a dedicated service contract.

American Airlines also has options on 116 additional A320neo family aircraft, which would also be equipped with LEAP-1A engines if exercised.

The airline already has a fleet of 84 A321neo and A321XLR aircraft.