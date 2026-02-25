Transport Canada finally validated the type certificates for Gulfstream’s (General Dynamics) G500 and G600 wide-body business jets last week, followed by the G700 and G800 this week, now allowing them to operate under Canadian registration.

Launched in 2014, the G500 and G600 entered service in September 2018 and August 2019 respectively. The more recent G700 and G800 ultra-long-range business jets, meanwhile, were certified by the FAA and EASA in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

As a reminder, Donald Trump had threatened to withdraw FAA certification from aircraft produced in Canada at the end of January if Transport Canada did not certify Gulfstream’s latest business jets.