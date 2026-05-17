Emirates has signed an agreement with GE Aerospace to provide technical assistance and training to develop parts repair capabilities for GE90 and GP7200 engines at its Emirates Engine Maintenance Centre (EEMC) in Dubai. The announcement was made on May 14 at a conference at Emirates headquarters, in the presence of Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and Mohamed Ali, President and CEO of GE Aerospace’s Engines and Commercial Services division.

The agreement, which represents an investment of $300 million, covers a technical consultancy and skills transfer scheme designed to structure and industrialize component repair lines for these two engine types. GE90-110B/115B engines power Emirates’ fleet of Boeing 777s (777-300ER, 777-200LR and 777F), while GP7200 engines power some of its Airbus A380s.

“Combined with the expansion of our engine maintenance center in Dubai, this agreement will position Emirates Engineering as a center of excellence in engine repair, ensuring optimal and continuous engine availability for Emirates,” announced Adel Al Redha, Emirates Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Established in 2014, EEMC provides engine repair and maintenance services for Emirates’ fleet.