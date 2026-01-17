GE Aerospace has appointed Mohamed Ali to lead its Commercial Aircraft Engines and Services (CES) division, which now encompasses expanded responsibilities including technology and operations.

The business unit now brings together design, engineering, supply chain, manufacturing, assembly, and services for commercial engines, aligning product development, industrialization, and in‑service support under a unified structure.

Mohamed Ali, who previously served as Chief Technology & Operations Officer, brings nearly three decades of experience within the U.S. engine manufacturer. He succeeds Russell Stokes, who will leave the company in July 2026 after a transition period as special advisor to CEO Larry Culp.

In parallel, GE Aerospace has created a new position of Chief Commercial Sales & Customer Officer, appointing Jason Tonich to oversee global sales and customer relations activities.

GE Aerospace will report its fourth‑quarter and full‑year 2025 financial results on January 22.