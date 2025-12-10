Delta TechOps, the MRO division of Delta Air Lines, has announced that it has won its first third-party maintenance contract for CFM International LEAP-1B engines. The agreement covers Korean Air, which currently operates six aircraft powered by the LEAP-1B, with 72 more on order.

This new contract builds on a prior partnership, as Delta TechOps previously provided CF6 engine maintenance services for Asiana Airlines, now a subsidiary of Korean Air.

The deal further strengthens Delta TechOps’ position as one of six members of CFM International’s Premier MRO network for the LEAP family.

“As airlines transition to next-generation aircraft, the need for advanced engine maintenance is surging,” said Alain Bellemare, EVP – President International and Chairman of Delta MRO Services. “Delta TechOps’ LEAP-1B expertise demonstrates our ability to meet this demand with unmatched proficiency — setting the benchmark for technical mastery and innovation in the global MRO industry.”

Delta TechOps inaugurated its new LEAP-1B engine shop in 2024, a capability that stems from a CBSA agreement signed with CFM International in July 2022.