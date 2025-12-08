Täby Air Maintenance (TAM) has obtained a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for its Saab 2000 freighter conversion program, paving the way for the aircraft’s first deliveries.

The program was developed in partnership with lessor Jetstream Aviation Capital, the launch customer, which will now be able to offer the Saab 2000F to its clients.

This new STC extends TAM’s proven freight conversion portfolio from the Saab 340, of which more than 35 aircraft have already been converted, to the larger Saab 2000.

The Saab 2000F can carry a maximum payload of 6,622 kg, featuring six cargo positions each limited to 900 kg, plus two rear positions limited to 800 kg and 400 kg respectively.

Only 63 Saab 2000 aircraft were built between 1992 and 1999.