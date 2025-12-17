Transport Canada has granted type certification for ATR’s -600 series aircraft, allowing Canadian operators to operate the latest generation of the Franco‑Italian manufacturer’s regional turboprops.​

The certification covers both the ATR 42‑600 and ATR 72‑600, which feature the Thales five‑screen glass cockpit and Pratt & Whitney Canada PW127XT‑M engines.

Canada’s regional airline Rise Air, which provides essential air services across the province of Saskatchewan, will be the launch operator of the -600 series in the country and is expecting two ATR 72‑600s. Wholly Indigenous‑owned, Rise Air operates a fleet of 25 aircraft serving 27 communities and work sites, from its base in Saskatoon up to Fond‑du‑Lac.

Hydro‑Québec, the Quebec public utility company responsible for electricity generation and distribution, also ordered three ATR 72‑600s from the Franco‑Italian OEM last year as part of its fleet renewal program. The deal includes options for an unspecified number of additional aircraft.

More than 50 earlier‑generation ATR aircraft currently operate in Canada, notably in cargo transport.