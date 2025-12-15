The transfer of Austrian Airlines’ Embraer 195 aircraft to Air Dolomiti has begun. The first aircraft, previously registered as OE-LWM and now carrying registration I-ENJA, joined the Italian carrier’s fleet on December 12. This marks the beginning of Austrian’s narrowbody fleet renewal program.

Austrian Airlines will gradually phase out its seventeen E195s, a process expected to run through the end of 2028. Thirteen of the aircraft will join Air Dolomiti’s fleet, while four are set to be sold starting in early 2026. A second E195 will leave the fleet in February. Meanwhile, six new A320neo family aircraft will start joining Austrian’s roughly forty-strong Airbus narrowbody fleet from the summer of 2026.

The airline recalls that its E195s entered service beginning in January 2016, replacing the former Fokker fleet. The recently retired aircraft, nicknamed “Whisky Mike,” was the fourth E195 delivered. It entered service with Austrian in April 2016 and has since logged more than 21,400 flight hours.

Austrian notes that this move is part of a broader fleet renewal and simplification strategy that will see the carrier reduce its aircraft types from five to two: the Airbus A320 family and the Boeing 787-9. As new Dreamliners are delivered—ten are due by the end of 2028—Austrian will progressively retire its three 767-300ERs and seven 777-200ERs.