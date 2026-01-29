Independent U.S. MRO provider AAR has announced the completion of the expansion of its maintenance facility located at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City.

The expansion adds more than 80,000 square feet (7,400 m²) of hangar space and three new maintenance bays capable of accommodating all variants of the Boeing 737.

This development responds to growing demand and is part of a long-term agreement with Alaska Airlines, whose additional aircraft will soon be serviced at the site.

According to AAR, the project is expected to create around 200 full-time positions, including mechanics, technicians, and support staff.

AAR also plans to further digitize maintenance processes in collaboration with Alaska Airlines. The U.S. MRO company has been operating at the Oklahoma City site for over 50 years, occupying the airport’s original Hangar 2.