Capza, a private investment firm focused on European SMEs and mid-cap companies, has announced an equity investment in UUDS Group, marking the eighth transaction under its Flex Equity Mid-Market II fund.

Founded in 1981 by Gilles Nègre and based in Roissy, France, UUDS specializes in cabin design, engineering and certification, manufacturing, installation, maintenance, and spare parts for premium and business-class interiors, as well as for business aviation.

The group’s customers include Emirates, Air France, Airbus Atlantic, Safran, and Daher, and it now operates nine sites worldwide. The acquisition of Satys Cabin last year strengthened the group’s position in the cabin equipment market, expanded its expertise in composite materials, and accelerated its entry into the linefit segment.

Capza stated that it will bring both sector and transformation expertise to support UUDS’s next phase of development, particularly to accelerate its growth and international expansion, through both organic and external means.